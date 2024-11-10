[Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

Most Popular
-
1
Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
-
2
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS
-
3
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
4
[Weekender] AI is silently changing our work: 7 professionals share how
-
5
LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
-
6
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
7
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
-
8
Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
-
9
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
10
Drug use rises, but 13 addiction clinics treated no one last year: report
[Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectationsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 08:00
Amid “weddingflation” in South Korea, wedding expenses have surged, leaving guests uncertain about how much to give as cash gifts.
Koreans commonly base cash gifts on the cost of the wedding meal and their closeness to the couple. In Seoul, most wedding meals now cost between 70,000 and 80,000 won ($51-$59), raising concerns for guests planning to give only 50,000 won.
A Shinhan Bank survey found that people in their 20s to 40s primarily determined cash gift amounts based on their relationship with the couple. For those not attending but sending a gift, 52.8 percent gave 50,000 won, while 36.7 percent opted for 100,000 won. Among attendees, 67.4 percent gave 100,000 won, and even for weddings at pricier venues like hotels, 57.2 percent still gave 100,000 won.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
Why private reading academies thrive
-
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns