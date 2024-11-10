[Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

Amid “weddingflation” in South Korea, wedding expenses have surged, leaving guests uncertain about how much to give as cash gifts.

Koreans commonly base cash gifts on the cost of the wedding meal and their closeness to the couple. In Seoul, most wedding meals now cost between 70,000 and 80,000 won ($51-$59), raising concerns for guests planning to give only 50,000 won.

A Shinhan Bank survey found that people in their 20s to 40s primarily determined cash gift amounts based on their relationship with the couple. For those not attending but sending a gift, 52.8 percent gave 50,000 won, while 36.7 percent opted for 100,000 won. Among attendees, 67.4 percent gave 100,000 won, and even for weddings at pricier venues like hotels, 57.2 percent still gave 100,000 won.