Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive

    Raising bookworms or robots? Why private reading academies thrive
  2. 2

    N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS

    N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS
  3. 3

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating

    Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
  4. 4

    [Weekender] AI is silently changing our work: 7 professionals share how

    [Weekender] AI is silently changing our work: 7 professionals share how
  5. 5

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display

    LG Display unveils world's most stretchable display
  1. 6

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future

    Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
  2. 7

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’

    BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
  3. 8

    Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured

    Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
  4. 9

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration

    Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
  5. 10

    Drug use rises, but 13 addiction clinics treated no one last year: report

    Drug use rises, but 13 addiction clinics treated no one last year: report
지나쌤

[Graphic News] Rising wedding costs raise cash gift expectations

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 08:00

    • Link copied

Amid “weddingflation” in South Korea, wedding expenses have surged, leaving guests uncertain about how much to give as cash gifts.

Koreans commonly base cash gifts on the cost of the wedding meal and their closeness to the couple. In Seoul, most wedding meals now cost between 70,000 and 80,000 won ($51-$59), raising concerns for guests planning to give only 50,000 won.

A Shinhan Bank survey found that people in their 20s to 40s primarily determined cash gift amounts based on their relationship with the couple. For those not attending but sending a gift, 52.8 percent gave 50,000 won, while 36.7 percent opted for 100,000 won. Among attendees, 67.4 percent gave 100,000 won, and even for weddings at pricier venues like hotels, 57.2 percent still gave 100,000 won.

More from Headlines