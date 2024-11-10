Bitcoin hits $80,000 for the first time

Most Popular
Bitcoin hits $80,000 for the first timeBy AFP
Published : Nov. 10, 2024 - 22:05
Bitcoin soared to a new record high on Sunday, as the cryptocurrency continues to rise following Donald Trump's presidential election win.
The digital currency passed $80,000 for the first time shortly after 12:00 pm (1200 GMT). It reached $75,000 on Wednesday, topping its previous all-time peak of $73,797.98 achieved in March. (AFP)
AFP
