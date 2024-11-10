Only one-third of young diabetic Koreans receiving treatment: data

Suspected diabetes cases are surging among young Koreans, but only one-third are receiving treatment. Nearly 1 in 5 Koreans aged 19-39 are showing signs of prediabetic conditions, with the ratio rising to 1 in 3 among men in their 30s.

These are some of the key findings of a study conducted by the Korean Diabetes Association, which analyzed blood test data of Koreans who underwent state-offered medical checkups from 2019 to 2022.

According to its analysis, 307,965 Koreans aged 19 to 39 had high blood sugar levels indicative of diabetes during this period, marking a 67 percent increase from 183,928 reported a decade ago in 2014.

Among individuals whose medical exam results showed a fasting blood sugar level of 126 milligrams per deciliter or higher, or a glycated hemoglobin level of 6.5 percent or more, only 43.3 percent had been formally diagnosed with diabetes by doctors. Even fewer, 34.6 percent, were found to have received medication for their condition.

The number of suspected diabetes cases among those in their 30s has raised alarms. The figure for those aged 30 to 39 is nearly three times higher than that for those aged 19 to 29, with 228,005 cases compared to 79,960.

The study also showed that a significant portion of young South Koreans exhibit prediabetic conditions, nearing 3 million, or one-fifth of the demographic, whose elevated blood sugars levels put them at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition characterized by high blood glucose levels, which can cause severe damage to various parts of the body, including the heart, blood vessels, nerves and kidneys.

While Type 1 diabetes is linked to an absolute deficiency of insulin in the body, usually diagnosed in childhood, Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body either does not produce enough insulin or does not properly respond to it, most commonly affecting middle-aged and older adults.

Diabetes is on the rise across all age groups, though it remains most prevalent among older individuals.

Based on data, the association estimated that around 5.3 million Koreans aged 30 and older are living with diabetes, including both diagnosed and undiagnosed cases. The highest prevalence is among those in their 70s (1.59 million), followed by those aged 60 to 69 years old (1.51 million).