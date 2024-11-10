[Herald Review] ‘Hear Me: Our Summer’: the power of speaking through the eyes

Watching “Hear Me: Our Summer,” Hong Kyung and Roh Yoon-seo’s latest romance that opened in theaters Wednesday, one may have noticed how the movie lacks three elements typical of romance movies: a villain who sabotages the main characters, a protagonist’s dramatic, near-death experience and, most surprisingly, the pouring out of emotion in heartfelt spoken lines.

In director Jo Sun-ho’s coming-of-age romance flick, “Hear Me: Our Summer,” most of the three protagonists’ scenes rely less on speech and more on sign language, body language and written text.

How director Jo localized the 2009 Taiwanese movie “Hear Me” for the Korean adaptation is impressive. While sticking largely to the original plot, details such as the characterization or emotional development of Yong-jun (Hong Kyung), Yeo-reum (Roh Yoon-seo) and Ga-eul (Kim Min-ju) have been added to make it more relatable for Korean audiences.

The setting of how 26-year-old Yong-jun falls for Yeo-reum at first sight is much the same as the original, but “Hear Me: Our Summer” has made Yeo-reum an older sister who takes care of her little sister Ga-eul (Kim Min-ju), a swimmer with hearing impairments.

This change more clearly portrays Yeo-reum as a strong and nurturing character who supports her sister in achieving her dream of becoming an Olympic gold medalist. As Ga-eul makes strides closer to her goal, Roh Yoon-seo admirably delivers Yeo-reum’s unfamiliar emotions toward Yong-jun and expresses guilt for feeling close to Yong-jun.