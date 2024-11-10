Can consultative body break medical standoff against odds?

A patient on a stretcher is brought into the emergency room of a university hospital in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

There are hopes there could be some sort of easing in the monthslong medical stalemate, as a four-way consultation body -- intended to bring the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, ruling party, main opposition party and the medical circle together for talks -- is to launch Monday morning, nearly nine months after the government announced its plan to hike the medical school admissions quota in February, triggering the ongoing doctors‘ strike that has plagued South Korea’s health care system.

The move comes after ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon proposed in September the formation of the four-way consultative body in an attempt to resolve the ongoing medical crisis -- sparked by junior doctors' resignations in February protesting the government’s drastic increase in medical school admissions places by 2,000 -- and bring striking medical students back to class.

It is anticipated that the consultative body will involve negotiations over the government‘s medical reform policies -- including revisiting the medical school enrollment hike for the 2026 school year and discussing ways to resolve the disruption in health care -- as the conflict has showed no signs of abating. President Yoon once again ruled out the possibility of withdrawing his quota hike plan for next year during Thursday's news conference.

However, the body lacks participation from the medical circle's main stakeholders: the Korean Medical Association, the largest doctors' group here, representing some 140,000 doctors; the Medical Professors Association of Korea; the Korean Intern Resident Association and the Korean Medical Student Association, who have all demanded that the government change its quota hike plans. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has also remained lukewarm about joining the body after the junior doctors rejected the invitation to participate.

Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, policy chief of the ruling party, said Sunday that the party would send an official letter to the Democratic Party to ask for its cooperation in the body, noting that the committee is designed to "discuss various issues without preconditions."

Despite the body lacking participation from the key parties affected, Yoon has named Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Sung Tae-yoon, the presidential chief of staff for policy, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho its government representatives to help produce tangible results, as the prime minister and ministers have the power to make policy decisions.

The ruling party has also appointed doctor-turned-lawmaker Rep. Han Ji-ah, as well as Reps. Lee Man-hee and Kim Sung-won, while the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences and the Korea Association of Medical Colleges agreed to join the body last month despite fierce opposition from their colleagues demanding the scrapping of the government‘s quota hike plan for the 2025 academic year.

Meanwhile, the KMA was set to hold a vote on whether to impeach its chief, Lim Hyun-taek, Sunday afternoon amid recent discontent over him allegedly failing to "protect the interests of members" and "damaging doctors' reputation with inappropriate remarks," in his handling of the standoff since he took the post in May.

The KMA head will be removed from the post if at least two-thirds of delegates attend the association‘s extraordinary general meeting later in the day and at least half of the attendees approve the impeachment motion.

Medical students -- who are not members of the KMA -- and junior doctors have reportedly requested senior doctors to vote in favor of Lim‘s impeachment, according to reports citing sources familiar with the matter. Park Dan, who heads the KIRA, along with some 90 other junior doctors, issued a statement on Thursday demanding that Lim step down.

While Lim's fate hangs in the balance, medical students and junior doctors may engage in the discussions if the KMA chief ends up getting unseated, according to Park, as Lim's executive team had failed to communicate well with those two groups amid the continued deadlock.