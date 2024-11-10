Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration

Donald Trump (second from right) looks around the Okpo shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, now rebranded as Hanwha Ocean, in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, in 1998. (Yonhap)

Korean shipbuilders are raising hopes to expand their presence in the US, following President-elect Donald Trump’s call for more bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding sector.

According to Seoul’s presidential office, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Trump had a 12-minute phone call Thursday morning after Trump won a second nonconsecutive presidential term. After exchanges of congratulations and gratitude, Trump specifically mentioned Korea’s shipbuilding capabilities and the US’ need to collaborate with Korean shipbuilders.

Seoul’s presidential office quoted Trump as saying that the US president-elect is well aware of Korea's world-class shipbuilding capabilities and warships, and thinks it is necessary to closely work with Korea in not only ship exports, but also the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul, or MRO.

Trump’s comments were in line with his consistent approach on curbing China’s influence in the global trade order.

According to the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services, Clarksons, China secured 59 percent of new shipbuilding orders worldwide last year, while Korea accounted for a 24 percent share.

“There is no quick and simple solution to competing with China’s booming shipbuilding industry,” said Matthew Funaiole, a senior fellow of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“Reinvigorating the United States’ battered industry will be a multidecade endeavor that has only just begun. Deepening integration with key allies, including industry leaders like Japan and South Korea, will be crucial.”