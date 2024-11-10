Chubby banana milk bottle eyes national heritage listing

Most Popular
Chubby banana milk bottle eyes national heritage listingBy Choi Jae-hee
Published : Nov. 10, 2024 - 13:41
For over half a century, yellow banana-flavored milk has held a special place in Korean culture, gracing supermarket shelves as a nostalgic favorite across generations. Now, its maker, Binggrae Co., aims to elevate the beloved drink’s status even further.
The Korean dairy maker said Sunday that it is launching an effort to have the chubby shape of its top-selling drink’s bottle included on the state-registered cultural heritage list.
It is currently gathering data to apply for eligibility review by the Korea Heritage Service, the state-run agency responsible for designating new additions to the national cultural heritage list.
The agency’s Cultural Heritage Committee designates an item as national cultural heritage when it holds historical significance, is over 50 years old, and is deemed worthy of preservation and use for future generations.
Since its debut in 1974, banana-flavored milk has been sold in the same semitransparent plastic bottle, the shape of which, according to the company, was inspired by traditional Korean porcelain moon jars. In fact, all of the company’s other flavored milk products are packaged in the same bottle.
In 2016, Binggrae registered the design of its banana milk bottle for a trademark to protect the product’s distinctive packaging design.
Previous additions to the national cultural heritage list include Hyundai Motor's Pony, Korea’s first locally developed car, and the Geumseong washing machine, the nation’s first washing machine. They were both recognized for their cultural and historical significance in Korea's modern history.
