OpenAI's ChatGPT faces massive outage with thousands of users impacted

Most Popular
-
1
Sought by prosecutors: Key man in Yoon presidential couple’s political drama
-
2
Poster of Kim Jong-un behind bars launches S. Korean groups' anti-NK campaign in Geneva
-
3
First lady to keep low profile as Yoon’s ratings hit new low
-
4
Police clear Jessi of charges in fan assault case
-
5
Murder charge sought over death of mentally disabled student who was pushed into sea
OpenAI's ChatGPT faces massive outage with thousands of users impactedBy Reuters
Published : Nov. 9, 2024 - 10:08
Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Friday night it is facing an issue that has resulted in its popular chatbot ChatGPT being unavailable.
The company said in a statement on its website that it was investigating the issue and working to restore functionality as soon as possible.
Over 19,403 users had been impacted by the outage as of 7:13 p.m. ET, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reuters)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS
-
[Weekender] AI is silently changing our work: 7 professionals share how
-
Yoon to convene emergency security, economic meeting to discuss Trump's return