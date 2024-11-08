Fresh perspectives take top prizes at Korea Picture Book Award

"How to Be a True Friend" by Park Hyun-min (left) and "The First Day the Little Wolf Got Glasses" by Yoon Joung-mi won the grand prizes at the second annual Korea Picture Book Award. (Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea) "How to Be a True Friend" by Park Hyun-min (left) and "The First Day the Little Wolf Got Glasses" by Yoon Joung-mi won the grand prizes at the second annual Korea Picture Book Award. (Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea)

Picture books with contemporary messages and vibrant, imaginative illustrations were recognized on Monday at the second annual Korea Picture Book Award, co-hosted by the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea and the Culture Ministry. In the fiction category, the grand prize went to "How to Be a True Friend" by Park Hyun-min, a dark comedy set in the snowy Himalayas that follows a mythical yeti. The story explores the coexistence of humans and nature, delivering a satirical take on society’s hypocrisy. The protagonist, Yu-jin, initially wanting to assimilate the yeti into human society, finds himself rethinking his perspective as he comes to know the creature.

“I thought it was a unique book and expected some positive feedback, but I didn’t think I’d actually win,” Park said at the ceremony. “On the back of the book, it says the story received the ‘Yeti Picture Book Award’ -- an award I made up as a satire on false authority and fake news. It’s surreal to receive a real award.” Park expressed his hopes for continued support, saying, “I believe in the importance of my work, even though the reality isn’t always easy. This award feels like a nudge to keep going.”

In the nonfiction category, "The First Day the Little Wolf Got Glasses" by Yoon Joung-mi won the grand prize. This creative retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, which explores shifting perspectives through a metaphorical pair of glasses, received praise for its unique narrative approach. “This is my first nonfiction picture book,” Yoon said. “Nonfiction can feel rigid, often focused on conveying facts and information. I wanted a relatable protagonist to make the story feel softer and more engaging, so I chose Little Red Riding Hood, a character I’ve always loved, to guide readers through it.” Reflecting on her journey, Yoon shared, “It’s been about 10 years since I left my job and moved to Seoul to start doing picture books. It’s been challenging but deeply fulfilling.”

The Emerging Writer Award was given to "Moonterview" by Lim Yoon, a book notable for its imaginative concept of interviewing the moon. Blending scientific knowledge with cultural reflections, the book explores humanity’s age-old fascination with the moon. Six additional titles received special awards for their artistic achievements. The Korea Picture Book Award aims to recognize excellence in picture books and supports its authors in reaching international audiences. This year's nine winners were selected from among 514 submissions. The grand prize winners receive 15 million won ($10,715) each, while the recipients of the special and Emerging Writer awards receive 7 million won each. The publishers of the winning books also receive 3.5 million won in support. The winning titles will be promoted on KPIPA’s K-Book platform and the English-language web magazine K-Book Trends, and will gain further international exposure through participation at international book fairs.