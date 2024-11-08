Presidential office says hacking attacks increased following NK's troop deployment to Russia

Most Popular
-
1
Allies face test with return of Trump’s transactional diplomacy
-
2
North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer
-
3
South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election
-
4
Korea on alert over reshaped global economy during Trump's 2nd term
-
5
‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’
-
6
Yoon apologizes but denies wife's role in state affairs
-
7
Poster of Kim Jong-un behind bars launches S. Korean groups' anti-NK campaign in Geneva
-
8
Korean auto, battery firms buckle up for second Trump term
-
9
Yoon, Trump, in phone call, agree to hold meeting at early date
-
10
Police clear Jessi of charges in fan assault case
Presidential office says hacking attacks increased following NK's troop deployment to RussiaBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 8, 2024 - 19:40
The presidential office said Friday cyber attacks by pro-Russian hacking groups against South Korea have increased following North Korea's troop deployment to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine.
The National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency intra-agency meeting on Thursday after several government websites, including those of the defense ministry and courts, suffered distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks earlier this week.
The NSC said the cyber attacks, mostly DDoS, by "pro-Russian hacktivist groups" have increased following North Korea's troop deployment to Russia.
"Although some government websites experienced temporary delays or disruptions, there has been no further damage," the NSC said in a release.
The National Intelligence Service is closely monitoring the activities of pro-Russian hacktivists and sharing information with relevant agencies to counter potential cyber threats, it said.
More from Headlines
-
Prosecutors target key man in presidential couple's political drama
-
First lady to keep low profile as Yoon’s ratings hit new low
-
Murder charge sought over death of mentally disabled student who was pushed into sea