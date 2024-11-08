Korea Artist Prize becomes must-see exhibition at MMCA after renewal

An installation view of Yoon Ji-young's exhibition as part of Korea Artist Prize 2024 at MMCA in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Once shunned by art enthusiasts for its quality, the National Museum of Contemporary Art's annual Korea Artist Prize exhibition is now drawing noticeably bigger audiences this year as it honors four promising artists.

Acknowledging the criticism the 12-year-old prize had received for its low recognition and exhibition quality, the museum decided to overhaul the process starting last year. The renewed show now includes major works from each artist’s earlier career along with new commissioned works. The winner selection process was also expanded by opening dialogues between the judges, artists, and critics.

The museum further changed the curation for this year's exhibition, bringing the four artists’ work together in a single space so audiences can navigate through the works coherently instead of showcasing artists in separate galleries as had been done in past years.

This year's selected artists – Yoon Ji-young, Kwon Ha-youn, Yang Jung-uk and Jane Jin Kaisen – use different mediums to explore psychological dynamics, everyday life, historical memory, myth and ritual, making the exhibition more diverse and thought-provoking.

As a sculptor and installation artist, Yoon captures the moments when she encounters something that gives her a peculiar sense of discomfort – typically social narratives or cultural assumptions that people take for granted. The artist’s “Yellow Blues_” consists of a series of works depicting the state of heightened self-consciousness experienced during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.