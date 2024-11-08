IFC Seoul in acquisition talks for over W3tr

Most Popular
-
1
Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
-
2
Allies face test with return of Trump’s transactional diplomacy
-
3
North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer
-
4
Yoon congratulates Trump
-
5
South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election
-
6
Korea on alert over reshaped global economy during Trump's 2nd term
-
7
‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’
-
8
Yoon apologizes but denies wife's role in state affairs
-
9
Poster of Kim Jong-un behind bars launches S. Korean groups' anti-NK campaign in Geneva
-
10
Korean auto, battery firms buckle up for second Trump term
IFC Seoul in acquisition talks for over W3trBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Nov. 8, 2024 - 17:18
Singapore’s ARA Asset Management is reportedly in talks with Brookfield Asset Management to acquire the International Finance Center Seoul, one of South Korea's largest mixed-use commercial properties, according to sources Friday.
Following its purchase of the Conrad Seoul Hotel in August, ARA is now discussing a potential deal with the owner of IFC Seoul to buy the remaining office towers and retail mall.
Located in Yeouido, Seoul, the IFC complex was initially developed by US-based AIG and later acquired by Brookfield in 2016 for about 2.55 trillion won ($1.84 billion). The complex spans 591,512 square meters, including the Conrad Seoul and underground parking. Approximately 415,030 square meters cover the three office towers and IFC Mall.
ARA has reportedly proposed a valuation of more than 3 trillion won for the three office towers and IFC Mall. The firm is also actively reaching out to institutional investors interested in joint ownership. Other major global investors, including Blackstone, have also shown interest in Korea's commercial property market, adding a competitive edge to the potential sale.
“Brookfield appears to be carefully assessing market conditions and liquidity, with some consulting firms already involved in the process, aiming to ensure a successful transaction this time around,” an asset management industry official said.
Previously in 2021, Brookfield attempted to sell the complex to Mirae Asset Global Investments, but the deal was halted due to regulatory issues.
Brookfield’s renewed push to sell aligns with rising values in Seoul’s commercial property market, the source added. Earlier this year, the company refinanced IFC, with lenders estimating the value of the office towers and mall at over 4 trillion won, partly due to the office space’s low vacancy rate of around 2 percent.
-
flylikekite@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Hwang Joo-young
More from Headlines
-
Prosecutors target key man in presidential couple's political drama
-
First lady to keep low profile as Yoon’s ratings hit new low
-
Murder charge sought over death of mentally disabled student who was pushed into sea