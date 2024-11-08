Sought by prosecutors: Key man in Yoon presidential couple’s political drama

Myeong Tae-kyun (center) speaks to reporters before the prosecutors’ office in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, where he is based. (Yonhap)

Myeong Tae-kyun, the self-proclaimed power broker that many South Koreans had never heard of until two months ago, made a public appearance Friday as he arrived for questioning by prosecutors.

He is the man driving the spiraling election drama surrounding the presidential couple and some of the most influential power players of the ruling People Power Party.

The little-known man in mainstream Seoul circles apparently blew the whistle on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife Kim Keon Hee, claiming that she meddled in a National Assembly by-election two years ago by attempting to have a certain candidate nominated by the ruling party.

According to Myeong, who used to work for pollsters and also owned one, the first lady also asked him to tweak polls to give Yoon leads during the presidential race in 2022.

The 54-year-old based in South Gyeongsang Province -- the home turf of South Korean conservatives -- was summoned by prosecutors on this day for violating the laws on campaign funds as he allegedly helped the presidential couple.

“I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry to the South Korean people for my imprudent behavior. I will cooperate with prosecutors in the investigation the best I can,” Myeong said.

Prosecutors suspect Myeong received some 90 million won from either Yoon or his wife in return for his role in getting the People Power Party to nominate former lawmaker Kim Young-sun to run in the Assembly by-election.

Prosecutors also suspect the pollster ran by Myeong at the time issued polls manipulated to be rosy for Yoon in his race against his then-Democratic Party of Korea rival, Lee Jae-myung.

In a tape released by the Democratic Party of Korea last month, the broker from South Gyeongsang Province was heard apparently speaking on the phone with Yoon. In the tape, a man who sounds like the president told Myeong that the ruling party did not like his suggestion of giving the nomination to Kim, who in the end was nominated and won.

Other sitting lawmakers accused by Myeong as being involved in the alleged nomination meddling include Rep. Lee Jun-seok, who then served as the chair of the People Power Party. So far Lee has denied all wrongdoing.

In the press conference held Thursday, Yoon turned down all allegations surrounding him and his wife in connection with Myeong.