First lady to keep low profile as Yoon’s ratings hit new low

First lady to keep low profile as Yoon’s ratings hit new lowBy Kim Arin
Published : Nov. 8, 2024 - 16:46
First Lady Kim Keon Hee will not accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his planned state trips this month, a senior Yoon official told reporters Friday.
The official said whether she would travel with the president in the future would be decided on a “case-by-case basis.”
The decision follows the press conference by Yoon on Thursday where he said that the scope of his wife’s public role and appearances would depend on how South Koreans feel about it.
“If the people like it, then she can. If not, then she shouldn’t,” the president said.
He added that he has stopped bringing her along on his trips except when his aides deem her presence necessary for certain diplomatic events.
According to Gallup Korea, Yoon’s approval ratings set another new low of 17 percent this week, down from last week’s 19 percent. The poll conducted from Tuesday to Thursday surveyed 1,008 adults aged 18 and older through phone interviews.
