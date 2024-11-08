Dua Lipa pop-up store to open in Seoul

Global pop star Dua Lipa is launching special merchandise pop-up stores for fans as part of promotions for her ongoing world tour "Radical Optimism" -- including one in Seoul.

The pop-up store will offer exclusive tour merchandise that won't be available at the concert venues, and American Express cardholders will receive exclusive entry and perks.

Additionally, limited-edition Puma Speedcat shoes will be available for purchase at the stores in Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo.

The Seoul pop-up will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8 at Kinfolk Dosan in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Lipa’s world tour follows the release of her third studio album, "Radical Optimism," in May and began its Asia leg on Nov. 5 in Singapore. Her Seoul concert will take place on Dec. 4-5 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul. Initially scheduled as a single show with 25,000 seats, the performance quickly sold out, prompting the addition of a second night.

Dua Lipa's first performance in Korea was at the 2017 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival. She then held a first solo concert in 2018 for an audience of 2,000, making this year's act her first return in six years.

Further information on the tour and pop-up store events can be found on Dua Lipa’s official website.