First lady will not accompany Yoon on next overseas trip: official

Most Popular
-
6
South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election
-
7
Korea on alert over reshaped global economy during Trump's 2nd term
-
8
‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’
-
9
Yoon apologizes but denies wife's role in state affairs
-
10
From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections
First lady will not accompany Yoon on next overseas trip: officialBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 8, 2024 - 11:40
First lady Kim Keon Hee has decided not to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his next overseas trip, a senior official at the presidential office said Friday.
The decision came a day after Yoon offered an apology for causing concerns to the people and vowed to revamp state affairs amid growing controversies surrounding first lady Kim.
During the press conference, Yoon said Kim would refrain from public activities unless deemed necessary for diplomacy and national interests.
Kim has faced criticism over allegations involving her acceptance of a luxury handbag, stock manipulation and involvement in government affairs.
More from Headlines
-
Allies face test with return of Trump’s transactional diplomacy
-
Korea on alert over Trump's impact on global economy
-
‘Trump may seek surprise NK deal at expense of Seoul’