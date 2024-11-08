First lady will not accompany Yoon on next overseas trip: official

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center) and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, Oct. 11, after a three-nation Southeast Asia trip. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim Keon Hee has decided not to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his next overseas trip, a senior official at the presidential office said Friday.

The decision came a day after Yoon offered an apology for causing concerns to the people and vowed to revamp state affairs amid growing controversies surrounding first lady Kim.

During the press conference, Yoon said Kim would refrain from public activities unless deemed necessary for diplomacy and national interests.

Kim has faced criticism over allegations involving her acceptance of a luxury handbag, stock manipulation and involvement in government affairs.