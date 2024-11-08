Self-proclaimed power broker appears before prosecutors

Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed political broker, arrives at the Changwon District Prosecutors Office in the southeastern province of South Gyeongsang on Friday for questioning about illegal political funds and other allegations. (Yonhap)

Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker at the center of a growing political scandal, appeared before prosecutors Friday for questioning over allegations of receiving illicit funds from a former ruling party lawmaker in exchange for his assistance with her candidacy in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections in violation of political funding laws.

Myung, who runs a public polling agency, arrived at the Changwon District Prosecutors Office in the city about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul at 9:40 a.m., saying he feels "embarrassed, ashamed and sorry" to the people for his "reckless" actions and words in the past.

Myung said he has not received a single penny in connection with the 2022 by-elections. He was then asked by reporters about allegations of President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee being involved in the candidate nominations for the by-elections but only said he will tell the truth to the prosecutors.

Myung is suspected of receiving approximately 90 million won ($65,200) from Kim Young-sun, a former lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, on several occasions between August 2022 and December last year in exchange for his help in getting her nominated on the party ticket ahead of the 2022 by-elections.

Myung allegedly won the nomination for Kim in exchange for conducting customized polls in favor of then-presidential candidate Yoon for free. First lady Kim has also been suspected of involvement in the nomination process.

He has grabbed strong media attention since late last month, when the main opposition Democratic Party disclosed a recording of a controversial phone conversation between Yoon and Myung.

Kim, the former lawmaker, appeared twice before prosecutors this week as a suspect in the case but reportedly denied the allegations against her. (Yonhap)