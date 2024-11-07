[What to Watch] Three classic Korean fall films you should watch this month

As the leaves start to turn red and yellow and a chill hits the air, it is about time to curl up with a cozy blanket, a warm beverage and a classic novel, or better yet, a classic autumn film. While early fall may have been more focused on spooky movies, November is the perfect time to enjoy iconic films featuring first loves, farewells and fateful desires. The Korea Herald has picked three must-watch, classic fall films for you to try this month.

“Il Mare” (2000) Directed by Lee Hyun-seung, the title directly translates into “the sea” in Italian, a nod to the setting of the story — a seaside house. Architect Sung-hyun (Lee Jung-Jae) moves into the seaside home that his estranged father built. One day, he discovers a letter in his mailbox, which was sent by a young woman who seems to be writing from a different time. More letters arrive and in those letters her predictions are accurate — she warns about a flurry of snow on a certain day in January of 1998. At the same time, Eun-joo (Gianna Jun), now convinced that her letters have traveled back in time to December of 1997, starts writing regularly to Sung-hyun. As the two protagonists live in the same house two years apart in time, but able to communicate through a mysterious mailbox, the movie reveals the fate and heartbreak of the star-crossed lovers.

“One Fine Spring Day” (2001) Though the title includes the season of spring, the mood of the movie is closer to a crisp fall day. Director Hur Jin-ho’s depiction of a seemingly flat plot line -- a sound engineer falls in love with a radio show host after they work on a project together -- is beautifully expressed on the big screen. His sincere observation of what love is elevates the somewhat predictable story. Understated and calm yet captivating, the subtlety of the film is maximized through such realistic yet dreamy lines as “Do you want to come in for ramyeon?" and “How can love change?”

