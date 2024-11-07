[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers child-friendly package

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is collaborating with the makers of the hit animated series “Catch! Teenieping.”

The “Teenieping Adventure” package offers a one-night stay with breakfast at the hotel restaurant, Demeter, for three guests, along with an animated character-themed camera set and access to a photo booth, hotel swimming pool and fitness center.

Children will receive the hotel’s signature cookies, a camera -- featuring a Teenieping photo frame -- and a mission book that will help them explore different areas of the hotel.

Children who complete all the quests will be awarded a special voucher for the nearby “Catch! Teenieping” theme park and unique, customized name tag.

The promotion is priced from 299,000 won and runs through February 2025.

For more information, call (031) 678-5500.

Rolling Hills Hotel greets autumn with culinary promotion

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is offering the “Taste of Rolling” promotion for guests who want to take in the autumnal atmosphere with a culinary journey.

The promotion until Nov. 30 includes a one-night stay at the hotel, access to the indoor pool and gym, and a dining experience with dishes featuring seasonal ingredients, including king prawns, blueberry, chestnut pie, yuja, pumpkin and more, at the hotel’s Blue Sapphire buffet.

The package is available on weekdays. It is priced at 275,000 won, or 336,000 won with breakfast.

For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils wellness-themed promotion

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, central Seoul is collaborating with South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific to offer the “Lift Your Wellness” room package, featuring top skincare services.

The promotion includes a two-night stay with free breakfast for two guests at the hotel’s restaurant Market Kitchen, free access to a Korean sauna and an exclusive beauty gift valued at 580,000 won.

Guests can enjoy the sauna's detoxifying rituals, including cold, warm and hot baths. They can also experience an authentic Korean scrub service known as “seshin.”

The Lift Your Wellness package is available from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, 2025.

It is priced from 1,440,000 won.

For more information, call (02) 6388-5000.

Legoland Korea Resort for fall foliage

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, promises a memorable fall foliage experience for nature-loving vacationers.

With more than 4,000 maple and pin oak trees and 10 different types of fall flowers, the resort not only entertains vacationers with its attractions but offers a chance to relax in the fall vibe.

Visitors can take in the autumnal atmosphere with a panoramic view of Chuncheon’s Uiamho Lake surrounded by the fall leaves.

The drive from Legoland Korea Resort’s main entrance to Samaksan is also a beautiful course for viewing the fall foliage.

The theme park offers a special discount for its family-friendly ticket pass, Happiness for 3.

For more information, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

Glad Hotels and Resorts presents year-end party package

Glad Hotels and Resorts offers guests a chance to put on a hassle-free year-end party with its “Private Party” package.

The promotion, which runs through Jan. 31, 2025, includes a one-night stay in a room filled with party items, including black- and pink-colored balloons, one bottle each of Moscato and Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

The package is available at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam and Coex Center.

It is priced from 150,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6474-5000, 6222-5000, 2197-5000 or (064) 747-4900.