[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pink muhly at Hueree

The Pink Muhly festival is running at Hueree Park on Jeju Island through Nov. 17.

Relish in the shining pink muhly grass -- a tall, flowering variety known for its mauve-hued inflorescences.

Admission costs 13,000 won for adults with discounts available for those younger and those participating in group tours. For more information, go to hueree.com.

Autumn colors at Hwadam

The Autumn Colors Festival is taking place at Hwadam, a botanical garden bursting with fall foliage in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, through Nov. 17.

Trees, flowers and walking trails fill the park, and a monorail connects major stops on the ground available for an additional fee. Admission is 11,000 won for adults.

Hwadam is open daily, excluding Mondays, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit hwadamsup.com for more information.

Mums at Garden of Morning Calm

Through Sunday, a variety of chrysanthemums will be in full bloom at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won, with discounts available for children.

Find the latest at Instagram @morningcalm_garden.

Lantern festival at Sandulsori

A lantern festival is taking place at Sandulsori Botanical Garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province through the end of next April.

Visitors are given lanterns to stroll around the compound, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and features a restaurant, bakery and cafe.

Admission is 8,000 won for all ages except babies two years old and younger. Outside food and pets are not allowed. Parking is free. For more information, visit sandulsori.co.kr.

Fall colors at Beartree Park

Hiking trails and a scenic route meandering through Beartree Park in Sejong City will be a rewarding experience for those seeking fall foliage.

Jazz performances will take place at the Autumn Festival, which will run through Nov. 10 at the park from 9 a.m. to sunset.

Admission for adults is 13,000 won. Pets and food are not permitted. For more information, visit beartreepark.com.