Poster of Kim Jong-un behind bars launches S. Korean groups' anti-NK campaign in Geneva

A group of South Koreans held a campaign denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in front of the North’s permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva on Wednesday, one of its organizers said Thursday. The campaign, organized jointly by the South Korean civic group People for Successful Corean Reunification and the Seoul-based advertising agency Jeski Social Campaign, was initiated at the plaza in front of the United Nations Office building where a session of the UN Human Rights Council was underway. Campaign participants then made an unannounced visit to the North Korean permanent mission, where they hung a protest poster on the mission's iron gate. The poster depicts Kim in prison attire behind bars. On his jumpsuit, a message reads, “Arrest One, Save Millions.”

The act led to tense confrontations with officials entering and exiting the mission, an official from Jeski Social Campaign shared with The Korea Herald. The official further explained that when the poster was removed, the campaigners repeatedly replaced it. Pyongyang officials interfered, trying to stop them from posting the image, and they also chased them down, forcing them to repeatedly flee. Wednesday’s campaign was designed by Yi Je-seok, the South Korean founder of Jeski who explained its intent to inspire North Korean people to “end the fake democracy that benefits only one person” and embrace genuine democratization. He said the poster was designed to create an illusion of an imprisoned Kim when placed on a wall. Yi is a renowned advertising expert who won several honors in prestigious international advertising competitions. The Jeski official said it was the first campaign they had planned and more would follow.