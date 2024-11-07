Yoon dismisses North Korea’s drone incursion claims

President Yoon Suk Yeol responds to press questions during a conference Thursday at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday that North Korea’s claims that South Korean unmanned aerial vehicles had entered its skies were “not worth the time to respond to.”

The president’s remarks came in response to a reporter's question during a press conference held the same day at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul.

“North Korean drones have crossed the border into our skies 10 times. North Korea launched more than 7,000 balloons loaded with filth and trash and jammed our GPS,” he said.

“Under such circumstances, North Korea is coming up with such false claims.”

Yoon said that based on how deeply North Korea engages with Russia in the war, he would not rule out sending weapons to Ukraine.

“Depending on the degree of North Korea’s involvement, we will be changing the way we respond step by step, from a humanitarian perspective,” he said. “If we do provide weapons, it would be defensive weapons first.”

He noted that South Korea, too, had received help from the international community in the past in its time of need.

“So it is natural for us to help a country that is suffering from an illegal invasion by another country,” he said. “Now there is another variable at play, which is North Korea.”

He said that transfers of military technology from Russia to North Korea “could pose a significant threat to our country.”

“As North Korean special forces gain experience in modern warfare, this could also be a significant problem for our security.”

The National Intelligence Service believes North Korea could send up to 10,900 troops to join Russia in its fight against Ukraine by the end of the year.