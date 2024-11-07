Seoul shares close tad higher amid Trump policy uncertainties

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks finished slightly higher to end a two-session losing streak Thursday as investors scurry to gauge the potential impact of the upcoming President-elect Donald Trump administration's policy on key sectors like semiconductors, EV batteries and shipbuilding. The Korean won edged down against the US dollar.

After opening slightly lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 1.12 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,564.63.

Trade volume was moderate at 447 million shares worth 10.6 trillion won ($7.6 billion), with losers beating winners 352 to 512.

Foreigners and institutions led the daily gain with a net purchase of 97.6 billion won and 113.4 billion won, respectively, while individuals sold a net 235.9 billion won.

Overnight, major US indexes closed at record highs after Trump won the 2024 US presidential election as investors expected lower taxes and deregulation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.5 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.95 percent. In particular, electric vehicle maker Tesla shot up 14.8 percent as its CEO Elon Musk supported Trump's reelection campaign.

In Seoul, large caps finished in mixed territory sector by sector.

Shipbuilders were the biggest winners as Trump mentioned South Korea's participation in the US shipbuilding industry, particularly in naval shipbuilding, exports, repairs and maintenance, during a phone conversation with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Hanwha Ocean shot up 21.76 percent to 33,850 won, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering jumped 6.03 percent to 197,000 won.

Defense firms were also strong, with industry leader Hanwha Aerospace lifting 4.52 percent to 405,000 won and LIG Nex1 increasing 3.66 percent to 197,000 won.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.35 percent to 57,500 won, and its rival SK hynix climbed 0.82 percent to 197,400 won.

But EV battery makers went south as LG Energy Solution fell 1.15 percent to 386,000 won, and Samsung SDI sank 3.52 percent to 288,000 won.

Leading bio tech firm Samsung Biologics skidded 3.02 percent to 995,000 won, and SK bioscience declined 3.79 percent to 50,800 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,396.6 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 0.4 won from the previous session. During intra-day trading, the won-dollar rate topped 1,400 won on rising demand for the US dollar after Trump's election win. (Yonhap)