South Korean ruling party chief ‘confident’ in Yoon-Trump synergy

South Korean ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon said Thursday he believed US President-elect Donald Trump’s Asia policies will be a chance for South Korea and the US to deepen ties.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the party leadership, Han Dong-hoon congratulated Trump on his victory.

“My sincerest congratulations to Mr. Trump. I have said that his Asia priority policy would be an opportunity for deepening the South Korea-US relationship in a way that benefits both countries,” he said.

He said he has commented on potential synergy with Trump's approach to Asia since the party convention in July.

In one of the televised debates, the then-ruling party leader candidate said he “admired” the way Trump handled his response to the shooting at the July 13 Pennsylvania rally. “Mr. Trump has overcome a crisis that almost cost him his life with dignity,” he said in response to a moderator's question.

He said at the time that when Trump was in the White House, he had pursued an “Asia first strategy.” “I believe we can foster a productive relationship of mutual progress while protecting world peace,” he said, when asked about a potential second term for Trump.

His response received a shoutout from Trump ally Elbridge Colby, who shared a YouTube clip of Han’s remarks on social media platform X. “South Korean People Power Party convention. Smart, realistic allies around the world are getting it. Bravo,” the former senior Pentagon official said in the post.

At Thursday’s meeting, Han said Trump’s reelection will serve as “both challenge and opportunity.”

“Over the past two years and a half, the Yoon administration has successfully restored the South Korea-US alliance. I am confident that the incoming Trump administration and our administration can have a productive relationship,” he said.

The Democratic Party of Korea leadership called on Yoon to reconsider his public suggestion last week of providing Ukraine with “offensive weapons” in light of the change in US administration.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, the Democratic Party floor leader, said at Thursday’s party policy meeting that “a wave of changes” was expected in South Korea’s relationship with the US and international affairs.

“It is highly likely that the war in Ukraine will enter a new phase. President-elect Trump has already pledged to hold talks with Russia and push for a quick end to the war. There is no reason for our government to hasten deploying our troops or send lethal arms,” he said.

“I urge the government to consider what would be best for our national interests.”