Song So-hee to show broad music spectrum as a singer-songwriter in first solo concert

Folk singer Song So-hee will hold her first solo concert as a singer-songwriter.

Song So-hee’s solo concert, "Aesthetic Flow," will be held on Dec. 1 at Gurumare Theater. Seodo Band, known as the pioneer of "Joseon Pop," a genre influenced by Korean traditional music, will appear as a special guest. This concert marks Song's first solo performance under her name as a singer-songwriter.

Active as a "Gyeonggi Minyo" -- a traditional Korean folk music genre -- singer from a young age, Song expanded her musical world with her first original composition, “Journey to Utopia,” in 2022. She went on to release singles “Infodemics” and “Asurajang” in 2023, which were followed by her first EP "Ganggangsullae" in April this year, pursuing her journey as a contemporary singer-songwriter.

“Creating music that’s truly my own, beyond the Gyeonggi Minyo I grew up with, has brought me new joy and a delightful challenge,” the 27-year-old singer said in a press statement. “In the process of freely creating songs from the stories within me, I’ve come to feel the essence of ‘pungnyu’ (artistic spirit). This concert will capture the very heart of my ‘pungnyu’ experience.”

The concerts will go on sale at 7 p.m., Nov. 13 through the Melon Ticket website.