Lotte Biologics runs internship program open to all

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Lotte Biologics said Thursday that it offers job opportunities without specific qualification requirements in its year-round internship program.

The Open Innovation Internship is open to anyone, regardless of gender, nationality, age, educational background or career history. The internship duration can be tailored to suit the needs of both the company and the participants.

When Lotte Biologic needs new interns, it reviews profiles registered in its talent database system. Since its launch in August last year, nearly 2,000 individuals have applied for this program.

The double-digit number of interns includes university students, middle-aged people, former designers and foreign nationals. One of them, a 56-year-old with a foreign license to practice law, has developed regulatory guidelines for the US subsidiary. Another foreign intern with a master's degree in biotechnology is now working on academic support, enhancing her team's global communication skills.

The program also provides international students with practical experiences in their academic fields. One intern shared, "It allowed me to gain invaluable hands-on experiences that have helped build my career."

"With the interns’ creative ideas and solutions, we have improved our understanding of global bio regulations and enhanced business operations," said a company official. "I hope we can foster talent in the bio industry and create opportunities for shared growth through this program."