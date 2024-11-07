Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day

    Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day
  2. 2

    Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift

    Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
  3. 3

    Changing K-pop stars: idols begin to speak out

    Changing K-pop stars: idols begin to speak out
  4. 4

    Yoon congratulates Trump

    Yoon congratulates Trump
  5. 5

    North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer

    North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer
  1. 6

    Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program

    Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
  2. 7

    South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election

    South Korean won tumbles after Trump wins US presidential election
  3. 8

    As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks

    As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks
  4. 9

    From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections

    From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections
  5. 10

    Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds

    Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds
피터빈트

13 dentists caught smuggling uncertified dental equipment via AliExpress

By Ahn Sung-mi

Published : Nov. 7, 2024 - 14:03

    • Link copied

The smuggled dental equipments (Korea Customs Service) The smuggled dental equipments (Korea Customs Service)

South Korea’s customs agency said Wednesday it has caught 13 dentists smuggling uncertified dental equipment into the country by purchasing it on Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress.

The dentists are accused of importing 11,349 pieces of equipment, worth approximately 140 million won ($100,000), that were allegedly used on patients, according to the Korea Customs Service at Seoul Regional Customs.

The seized items included tools such as dental handpieces and burs for cavity treatment and oral anesthetic injectors that make direct contact with patients’ gums.

According to customs officials, the dentists imported the equipment disguised as items for personal use to evade South Korea’s import requirements. Under South Korean law, dental and medical devices require approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug safety and must go through formal import customs procedures, unless intended for personal use.

Despite these regulations, the dentists reportedly bought the devices on overseas platform to save costs, and were found to have exchanged tips on direct overseas purchasing in group chats.

Each of the 13 dentists were fined between 10 million and 20 million won for violating customs law.

The custom officials said that it will strengthen customs inspections on overseas purchases of uncertified medical devices and continue to monitor domestic distribution channels.

More from Headlines