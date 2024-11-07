City of Suwon searches for aggressive deer

A buck stares down the photographer, surnamed Choi, who was later assailed by the deer at Gwanggyo Lake Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The city of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, has started the search for an unknown number of deer that have appeared on trails and attacked local parkgoers.

In a joint operation among the city government, Suwon Fire Station and Suwon Jungbu Police Station, officials are scouring Gwanggyo Lake Park and Gwanggyosan to capture the deer that have attacked people at least twice and were seen several times in some neighborhoods in northern Suwon.

According to reports, a deer was spotted in Yeonmu-dong early Thursday morning.

On the previous day, a 33-year-old man surnamed Choi was attacked by a stag in Gwanggyo Lake Park at around 1 a.m. Choi sustained injuries to the stomach and right leg. He was sent to a hospital with the help of other people at the park.

Choi reported that the deer was as big as a small car and stared at him even after the attack in an interview with local media.

After 4 1/2 hours, another deer attack was reported in a trail surrounding Gwanggyo Reservoir in Suwon, 6 kilometers away from the previous case.

A woman in her 60s was found bleeding after being attacked by a deer. It is unclear whether a single animal or multiple animals were involved in the two cases.

The woman also received treatment in a nearby hospital.

The deer fled the scene before police reached the site of the incident in both cases.

As there is no deer farm near the area where they were spotted, the city is investigating where they could have come from.