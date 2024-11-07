[Photo News] 80 years of Kia

Most Popular
[Photo News] 80 years of KiaBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 7, 2024 - 13:12
An exhibition reflecting on Kia's 80-year heritage, "From Moments to Movement" kicked off Thursday at its brand store in southern Seoul. The exhibition features iconic Kia historical car models, including the Sportage sport utility vehicle and Pride compact vehicle, alongside its latest innovations like the EV9 and EV3 electric vehicles. (Kia)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
