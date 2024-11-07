Home

소아쌤

[Photo News] 80 years of Kia

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 7, 2024 - 13:12

    • Link copied

An exhibition reflecting on Kia's 80-year heritage, "From Moments to Movement" kicked off Thursday at its brand store in southern Seoul. The exhibition features iconic Kia historical car models, including the Sportage sport utility vehicle and Pride compact vehicle, alongside its latest innovations like the EV9 and EV3 electric vehicles. (Kia)

