Over 1,600 flock to city of Seoul's matchmaking program

Well over 1,000 applicants have applied for the city of Seoul's matchmaking program, which will bring together 100 unmarried men and women to find their match near the Han River on Nov. 23.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, 1,673 people had applied for the program as of Wednesday. Applications for the program opened Oct. 21. Those wishing to participate can throw their hats into the ring until Friday.

The gender ratio of the applicants so far is about 55 percent men and 45 percent women, according to Seoul. A total of 50 regional governments took part in the event, with some reportedly encouraging female civil servants to participate due to concern over the gender ratio being uneven.

The event will be held at Sebitseom -- three artificial islands near the southern end of Banpo Bridge -- from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants will be treated to various games and events, including a cocktail date and a boat tour of the river.

Participants will be notified a day after the event as to whether or not they have been matched. Couples that have been matched will receive gifts, including coupons for restaurants and the Moon of Seoul, a recently launched moon-shaped helium balloon ride that offers views over the city.

Seoul officials said the event's popularity is largely due to its thorough verification process of those participating. The event requires one to submit documentations related to one's residential status, job, income and marital status.

The city will review each candidate, weed out those deemed unsuitable -- such as applicants convicted of sex crimes -- and then randomly select 50 men and 50 women to take part in the event.