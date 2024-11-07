FM Cho confident S. Korea will build closer ties with incoming US administration

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speaks during an interagency meeting of foreign, industry and finance ministers at the central government complex in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul voiced confidence Thursday that South Korea will deepen the relationship with the incoming US administration of President-elect Donald Trump, based on the solid foundation of cooperation in areas across the board.

Cho's remark came after Trump won Tuesday's presidential election, a victory that raises expectations in South Korea of major policy shifts from the Joe Biden administration in a way that could shake up the bilateral alliance with Washington.

"Some have voiced concerns about the potential impact on our alliance and domestic industries following the candidate Trump's election," Cho said during an interagency meeting of foreign, industry and finance ministers.

"Many of the key figures and officials with the Trump camp that we've met have highlighted their unwavering and bipartisan support for our alliance with the US and the trilateral cooperation with Japan," he said.

Cho noted that the first Trump administration had highly spoken of South Korea's technological prowess and shown much interest in expanding economic cooperation with Seoul.

"As we have utilized all our diplomatic assets to establish a solid foundation for cooperation in all areas, including security, economy and industry, I am confident that we will be able to forge an even closer relationship with the new US administration," Cho said.

The minister also emphasized that coordination with key allies like South Korea would be essential for Washington at a time when North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats and its expanding ties with Russia pose many security challenges to the world.

"The government will make sure we closely communicate with the President-elect Trump's side to continue discussions on ways to weather these challenges based on our comprehensive strategic alliance," Cho said. (Yonhap)