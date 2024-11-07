Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day

    Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day
  2. 2

    [Out of the Shadows] Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele

    [Out of the Shadows] Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
  3. 3

    Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift

    Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
  4. 4

    Changing K-pop stars: idols begin to speak out

    Changing K-pop stars: idols begin to speak out
  5. 5

    Yoon congratulates Trump

    Yoon congratulates Trump
  1. 6

    Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program

    Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
  2. 7

    ‘Jang-making’ likely to get UNESCO recognition

    ‘Jang-making’ likely to get UNESCO recognition
  3. 8

    From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections

    From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections
  4. 9

    North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer

    North Korean leader may seek another summit with Trump, but chances for deal seen as slimmer
  5. 10

    Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds

    Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds
피터빈트

Seoul shares open weak after Trump's victory

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 7, 2024 - 09:34

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday on concerns over a shift in US trade and economic policies following former US President Donald Trump's comeback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 8.27 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,555.24 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, major US indexes closed at record highs after Trump won the 2024 US presidential election as investors expected lower taxes and deregulation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.5 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.95 percent.

In Seoul, however, major shares started in negative territory.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.73 percent, and its sister Kia also dipped 1.68 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 2.05 percent, and No. 1 oil refinery SK Innovation sank 3.01 percent.

But tech giant Samsung Electronics added 0.35 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix gained 0.46 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,399.3 won against the US dollar, down 3.1 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines