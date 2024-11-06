[Wang Son-taek] Ten moments in the 2024 US election

The US presidential election is crucial for American voters and also significant for global citizens, influencing worldwide security, economic order and diplomatic trends. This election, however, stands out as one of the most dynamic and consequential in US history, particularly regarding societal progress and the status of women.

Kamala Harris' campaign proved groundbreaking, embodying the changing role of women in leadership. Here, we recount 10 pivotal moments that shaped the election and underscored the importance of women's role in politics.

1. Debate between Biden and Trump (June)

The election's first decisive moment was the early TV debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in June. Traditionally held later in the campaign season, this debate shifted election dynamics. Biden's performance, marked by hesitations and lapses, sparked concerns about his leadership capacity. Progressive opinion leaders were vocal, calling for Biden to step aside due to his perceived decline. Biden resisted these calls, insisting he was fit for office, but the seeds of doubt had been sown, setting the stage for a seismic shift in the Democratic race.

2. First attempted assassination of Donald Trump (July)

The second moment of significance was the July assassination attempt on Trump. A young man from Pennsylvania managed to graze Trump's ear with a bullet. Though Trump was unharmed, the incident cast him in a new light as a resilient, almost mythical figure guarded by fate, and this moment resonated deeply with his base. Meanwhile, calls for Biden to step down grew louder.

3. Biden's historic resignation (late July)

The third moment came when President Biden, facing mounting pressure and waning public confidence, announced his resignation from the presidential race in late July. It was an unprecedented decision in US political history, leaving the Democratic Party scrambling to realign its strategy. Trump's campaign, which had focused on undermining Biden's competence, suddenly lost its main target. The shift temporarily leveled the playing field for Democrats.

4. Harris' nomination as Democratic candidate

In the fourth moment, Kamala Harris emerged as the Democratic nominee with the backing of party leadership. Initially perceived as less prominent, Harris surprised many by consolidating internal support and projecting a newfound strength. Her seamless transition to lead the party reflected her political acumen and showcased her resilience. Harris' ability to manage the nomination process proved her leadership capability and set the stage for a revitalized campaign.

5. Harris' triumph in September debate

The fifth significant event was the September presidential debate between Harris and Trump. While many expected Trump, a seasoned TV personality, to dominate, Harris outperformed him. She delivered sharp, persuasive arguments, demonstrating poise and knowledge that resonated with undecided voters. This victory changed the race's momentum in Harris' favor, projecting her as a strong candidate capable of standing up to Trump's aggressive attitude.

6. Vice-presidential debate (October)

The sixth moment was the vice-presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz. Despite Harris' rising momentum, Walz's performance fell short, resulting in a win for Vance. This lapse briefly shifted the tide back to Trump's camp, highlighting Harris' need for strategic recalibration. The misstep served as a reminder of the delicate balance required to maintain the campaign's momentum.

7. Robert Kennedy Jr.'s third-party maneuver

The seventh moment was Robert Kennedy Jr.'s attempt to make a deal with Harris, seeking a strategic alliance. After she declined, Kennedy turned to Trump, who accepted his support. Kennedy's endorsement, likely capable of swaying thousands of votes in crucial swing states, became pivotal in a race where small margins could be decisive. The move shifted the narrative, giving Trump a temporary edge as October began.

8. Hinchcliffe's derogatory remark and Biden's gaffe

The eighth moment came when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a derogatory comment about Puerto Ricans at a Trump rally on Oct. 27. His words, calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," incited outrage, particularly among the sizable Puerto Rican community in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state. The scandal initially bolstered Harris' support, as she swiftly condemned the remarks. However, the advantage was short-lived; two days later, Biden, in a separate occasion, seemed to refer to Trump supporters as "garbage," neutralizing Harris' gains.

9. Women's rights ad campaign (late October)

The ninth moment came on Oct. 28, when a political advertisement narrated by Julia Roberts was released. The ad emphasized women's right to vote independently, underscoring the voting booth's privacy -- or secrecy. This campaign tactic aligned with a broader push by Harris to engage women voters, particularly those in conservative households. It resonated powerfully, bolstered by Michelle Obama's rally appearance two days prior, where she urged women to prioritize their voices and choices. The combination of these events reinvigorated Harris' support among white suburban women, a key demographic.

10. Trump's controversial Green Bay rally (Oct. 30)

The final decisive moment came during Trump's rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Oct. 30. Trump declared that he would "protect women whether the women like it or not," a phrase criticized as patronizing and suggestive of disregard for women's autonomy. Harris seized the opportunity, condemning the statement as offensive and out of touch. This incident reshaped the election's final days, energizing Harris' base.

These moments defined the 2024 US presidential election and underscored Kamala Harris' transformative role. Her resilience, strategic choices and ability to leverage critical moments highlighted her as a symbol of progress for women and the broader ideals of democratic and social equity. If Harris ultimately wins, her victory will be celebrated as a testament to her capabilities and a milestone for the advancement of women's roles in leadership.

This dynamic and historic election could become a benchmark for the evolving landscape of gender and power in politics, signaling a new era where women's leadership shapes not just campaigns, but history itself.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.