Main opposition party congratulates Trump on US presidential election win

Most Popular
-
1
Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day
-
2
[Out of the Shadows] Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
3
North Korea fires ballistic missiles hours before US Election Day
-
4
Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
-
5
‘Jang-making’ likely to get UNESCO recognition
-
6
From Bush to Biden: How North Korea sees US elections
-
7
Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds
-
8
[Graphic News] Average lunch over 10,000 won
-
9
Man kills friend's wife in attempted theft of 100,000 won
-
10
Amid turbulence, Yoon to address nation in news conference Thursday
Main opposition party congratulates Trump on US presidential election winBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 21:33
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party on Wednesday congratulated former US President Donald Trump on his second term, expressing hopes for a stronger Seoul-Washington alliance.
"We sincerely congratulate him for the win," said Cho Seung-rae, senior spokesman for the DP, expressing optimism that Trump's second term might bring new opportunities for contributing to peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"The DP will work with Trump to ensure that the strong US-South Korea alliance becomes more than just a blood alliance," he added.
According to US media, Republican candidate Donald Trump won more than 270 Electoral College votes in the US presidential election, becoming the first president in more than a century to win a non-consecutive second term.
More from Headlines
-
Trump wins US election, foreshadows policy shift
-
Yoon congratulates Trump
-
As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks