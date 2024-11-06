Jewelry exhibition pays tribute to sacrificed souls of UN veterans

Most Popular
Jewelry exhibition pays tribute to sacrificed souls of UN veteransBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 20:25
Artists Bae Sun-hee and Park Sung-jin have opened an exhibition that sheds light on the souls of UN veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and pays tribute to the soldiers with jewelry works featuring skeleton crafts with diamonds.
The exhibition “Life, Death and Joy” kicked off Monday at Gallery and Cafe G-Arche in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The artists’ works at the exhibition feature eternal diamonds and blood-red ruby pieces dedicated to those who left with “youth and blue dreams,” according to the gallery.
“The exhibition is a place to remember the sacrifices of the young soldiers from 16 countries who participated in the Korean War and to honor their noble memories. We will not forget that today’s Republic of Korea was built upon their sacrifices,” the artists said in a statement.
The combination of skeleton crafts and jewelry ponders the questions of the cycle of death, life and rebirth, said the artists, who are also poets.
The exhibition runs through Sunday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
