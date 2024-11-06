Democratic Party of Korea congratulates Trump on victory

South Koreans watch a televised broadcast of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s declaration of victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election at a station in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party of Korea congratulated Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s re-election as US president Wednesday.

“President-elect Trump, while he was in office as the 45th president of the US, set a milestone in the history of the peace in the Korean Peninsula by leading North Korea-US summit,” the party said in a statement.

“The Korean Peninsula is now in a more perilous situation than during President-elect Trump’s first term. A new wave of change is needed to thaw tensions surrounding the Korean Peninsula.”

The party said it would “do our best to defend the alliance forged in blood, together with President-elect Trump.”