South Korean man busted in Philippines for running illegal IPTV service

Photo of the joint operation at the time of the arrest (Culture Ministry)

A South Korean man in his 50s has been arrested in the Philippines for allegedly running an illegal internet TV service that broadcast Korean content for a profit, police said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Police Agency coordinated with Interpol and the Philippine National Police to apprehend the suspect in August, who allegedly operated the illicit IPTV service for mostly Korean nationals in the Philippines. The suspect has been extradited to Korea.

Police said the suspect has been running the internet television platform for a fee since 2016 in the Philippines. The man is accused of infringing on copyrights by streaming more than 60 South Korean channels, content from streaming services and adult content through the internet television platform.

The investigation took off in March after broadcaster MBC and production studio SLL filed complaints with the Busan Police Station for copyright violations in the Philippines.

As part of the probe, Interpol and Philippine investigators were invited to South Korea in June to prepare for the joint operation.