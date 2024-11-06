LG wins top patent award for AR navigation tech

LG Electronics received the top recognition from the country’s patent agency for its advanced vehicle augmented reality technology used to guide drivers on complex and unfamiliar roads on Wednesday.

At this year’s Patent Technology Awards hosted by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, LG Electronics has been chosen as the winner of the grand prize, the King Sejong Award, for its patent on vehicle AR-based navigation.

“We expect our AR solutions will innovate driving experiences for users and enhance convenience. We will continue to develop the AI patent technology so that we can adopt it to all vehicle platforms and expand our software business,” said Kim Dong-wook, head of LG Electronics' business-to-business tech center.

The technology presents vehicle information and navigation cues as 3D graphics on in-vehicle displays, providing information on direction, speed, incline, route and lane change status to intuitively guide the driver on the road, LG said.

When a car needs to exit a highway, for instance, the system displays a guideline as an AR image on the in-vehicle display, giving lane change cues and route guidance based on the road conditions, the company explained.

The system seamlessly integrates AR graphic guiding lines onto live road footage taken from a front camera and offers directions not only on heads-up displays, but also on the main display of the car.

LG said the technology leverages an algorithm that combines data from vehicle sensors, navigation, advanced driver assistance systems and other sources. The patented technology improves data fusion and processing algorithms for higher accuracy and enhanced graphics and motion effects to support autonomous driving.

KIPO hosts the annual patent award to honor patents that contributes to national industrial competitiveness and registered within the past decade.

LG Electronics filed the patent for its advanced vehicle AR technology both in Korea and internationally in 2022.

The company said it plans to come up with a new product using this technology to supply to global automakers.