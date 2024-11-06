Seoul’s Outdoor Library closes the year with music, films, an autumn farewell

Most Popular
Seoul’s Outdoor Library closes the year with music, films, an autumn farewellBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 17:02
This year's chapter of Seoul Metropolitan Library’s beloved outdoor reading program, the Seoul Outdoor Library, comes to an end this week.
The program that has transformed some of the city’s most iconic spaces into bustling hubs of literary culture since its April launch is closing its seven-month run with a lively schedule of performances and film screenings from Thursday through Sunday.
The outdoor library program enjoyed an unprecedented success, attracting an estimated three million visitors -- a figure to be confirmed next week, according to a library official who spoke with The Korea Herald on Wednesday. The attendance nearly doubled last year’s turnout of 1.5 million. Now in its third year, Seoul residents voted it as the city's top public policy last year.
Expanding its reach, this year’s Seoul Outdoor Library added a new location along the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul, joining the sites at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Plaza.
Also, the libraries at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Plaza operated continuously through the summer, with hours extending into the evening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. compared to last year, when the program took a brief summer break.
To close out the season, each location will host a lineup of special events.
At Seoul Plaza, there will be a jazz concert at noon on Thursday and a musical orchestra concert at 5 p.m. on Saturday. A children’s play area with a trampoline will open from Thursday to Saturday, inviting young readers to jump right into the fun.
At Gwanghwamun Plaza, two romantic films capture the season’s mood: "The Holiday" screens on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and "If Only" follows on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Advance registration is encouraged, but walk-ins may find available seating if spots open up. Friday’s program also features a special DJ set by Anndj and DJ Snow at 4:30 p.m.
At Cheonggye Stream, the festivities will close with riverside busking on Sunday at 5 p.m. And for those braving the cooler weather, coffee and yuzu tea will be served to visitors at Gwanghwamun and Cheonggyecheon who bring a reusable tumbler.
