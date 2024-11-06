Band festival Countdown Fantasy unveils lineup for year-end bash

The first lineup of the year-end band festival Countdown Fantasy, to be held at Kintex in Ilsan on Dec. 30 and 31, has been revealed.

The event will feature 14 leading bands from Korea and abroad, including groups new on the scene and some familiar favorites.

On Dec. 30, the lineup includes the retro-inspired band 87dance, the trio Band Nah, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary; newcomers Dragon Pony, who debuted in September with label Antenna, and festival veterans like Owalloil and Onewe.

On the last day of 2024, CDF will feature iconic Korean rock bands No Brain and Crying Nut. Also taking the stage will be the indie band Broccoli You Too, which recently released its first full-length album in five years; The Solutions, returning after a decade with a new album; as well as Touched, winners of Mnet’s band audition program "Great Seoul Invasion."

The festival will run from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 30, while on Dec. 31, performances will start at 7 p.m., allowing fans to ring in the New Year with the musicians before the event concludes at 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. A closing party will continue until 5 a.m. To ensure convenient transportation, shuttle buses between Ilsan and Seoul will be available starting at 12:30 a.m., just after the New Year's countdown.

Tickets will go on sale at 6 p.m. on Thursday through the online ticketing websites Interpark and Yes24. Further lineups will be unveiled later.