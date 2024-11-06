Fifty Fifty to tour US

Most Popular
-
1
Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day
-
2
[Out of the Shadows] Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
3
North Korea fires ballistic missiles hours before US Election Day
-
4
Local food festivals enjoy unexpected popularity as snacks go viral
-
5
Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
-
6
‘Jang-making’ likely to get UNESCO recognition
-
7
Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds
-
8
[Graphic News] Average lunch over 10,000 won
-
9
Man kills friend's wife in attempted theft of 100,000 won
-
10
Amid turbulence, Yoon to address nation in news conference Thursday
Fifty Fifty to tour USBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 15:52
Fifty Fifty will be embarking on its first US tour, “Love Sprinkle Tour in USA,” on Nov. 27.
According to agency Attrakt, the group is currently preparing for its upcoming shows in the US.
“We are nervous because it is our first-ever US tour but we are practicing hard to showcase our best performances. We want to present new facets of our group during the tour,” said Fifty Fifty in a press release on Wednesday.
Prior to the US tour, Fifty Fifty will be taking to the stage at 2024 Superpop Japan, which takes place at Osaka's Panasonic Stadium Suita on Saturday and Sunday.
The group will also be performing at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards held Nov. 16-17 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
Fifty Fifty re-debuted as a quintet in September with the album “Love Tune.”
“SOS,” the main song of the album, topped YouTube’s Trending Music list upon its release and claimed spots on major music charts.
More from Headlines
-
From Bush to Biden: How NK sees US elections
-
Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks