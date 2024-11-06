Fifty Fifty to tour US

Fifty Fifty will be embarking on its first US tour, “Love Sprinkle Tour in USA,” on Nov. 27.

According to agency Attrakt, the group is currently preparing for its upcoming shows in the US.

“We are nervous because it is our first-ever US tour but we are practicing hard to showcase our best performances. We want to present new facets of our group during the tour,” said Fifty Fifty in a press release on Wednesday.

Prior to the US tour, Fifty Fifty will be taking to the stage at 2024 Superpop Japan, which takes place at Osaka's Panasonic Stadium Suita on Saturday and Sunday.

The group will also be performing at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards held Nov. 16-17 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Fifty Fifty re-debuted as a quintet in September with the album “Love Tune.”

“SOS,” the main song of the album, topped YouTube’s Trending Music list upon its release and claimed spots on major music charts.