[Photo News] Hanwha-Saudi ties

[Photo News] Hanwha-Saudi tiesBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 14:37
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (right) met with Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulazia Al Saud, the defense minister of Saudi Arabia, in a hotel in Seoul on Monday to reaffirm their commitment to a defense partnership. During the meeting, Hanwha vowed to provide advanced defense systems, as part of the Saudi Arabian government’s Vision 2030 initiative that seeks to localize more than 50 percent of its military procurement by 2030. This is the second meeting for the Hanwha heir to meet with the Saudi prince after their first meeting in October last year upon President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the kingdom. (Hanwha Aerospace)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
