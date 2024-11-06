Kolmar Korea reduces development time for cosmetics

South Korea's leading cosmetics original design manufacturer, Kolmar Korea, announced Wednesday it will start a packaged product service to accelerate product launches by up to six months, aiming to strengthen its position in the global market.

The packaged product service, or PPS, allows clients to obtain products simply by choosing from pre-developed formulations and containers. Typically, launching a new cosmetic product takes nine to 12 months. Kolmar anticipates the PPS system will shorten this period by up to six months, as it can complete stability testing in advance.

To offer more options to PPS clients, Kolmar Korea has developed an inventory of over 140 formulations across nine categories -- suncare, cream, lotion, essence, toner, facial mask, cleanser, cushion foundation and makeup base -- reflecting current trends in the cosmetics market.

Since January, Kolmar Korea has been testing and refining the PPS system to better meet clients' needs. The company is also strengthening its partnership with its subsidiary Yonwoo for more advanced cosmetics packaging.

"With the global popularity of K-beauty, small and medium-sized brands, as well as related businesses like pharmaceuticals and food, are eyeing a foray into the cosmetics market," said a company official. "We will continue pursuing shared growth, enhancing our clients’ competitiveness through PPS."