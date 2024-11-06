Miracell showcases stem cell tech at Spain conference

Most Popular
-
1
Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day
-
2
[Out of the Shadows] Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
3
North Korea fires ballistic missiles hours before US Election Day
-
4
Local food festivals enjoy unexpected popularity as snacks go viral
-
5
Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
-
6
‘Jang-making’ likely to get UNESCO recognition
-
7
Harris, Trump secure expected wins in reliable states as vote counting proceeds
-
8
[Graphic News] Average lunch over 10,000 won
-
9
Man kills friend's wife in attempted theft of 100,000 won
-
10
Amid turbulence, Yoon to address nation in news conference Thursday
Miracell showcases stem cell tech at Spain conferenceBy Park Li-na
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 14:33
South Korean stem cell research company Miracell showcased its stem cell extraction system, Smart M-Cell, during the IV Congreso Semdor Valencia conference in Spain last month.
Hosted by the Spanish Pain Society, the annual conference brought together pain management experts from around the world to explore effective solutions for preventing and treating pain. This year’s event, held Oct. 24-26, invited doctors from Spain, the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Greece and Italy.
During the conference, Miracell showcased Smart M-Cell and its specialized kits, drawing interest from attending medical professionals, according to the company.
Greek hematologist Dr. Ilias Theodoropoulos and Spanish regenerative medicine specialist Dr. Luis Miguel Torres led a workshop during the conference to examine Smart M-Cell’s clinical applications in pain management, specifically comparing the effectiveness of intravenous and localized stem cell treatments.
“Over the past year, I have administered more than 400 stem cell treatments and observed notable improvements in patient outcomes,” Theodoropoulos said, adding that he plans to publish a paper summarizing these clinical results.
Miracell also said it plans to work with international Smart M-Cell users to collect clinical data and share findings at future conferences, contributing to ongoing discussions around the technology’s role in pain management.
“Several hospitals, including university medical centers, have expressed interest in adopting Smart M-Cell following the conference,” said an official from Sieben, Miracell's Spanish distributor, adding that distribution is anticipated to begin in early 2025.
More from Headlines
-
From Bush to Biden: How NK sees US elections
-
Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
As Suneung nears, 'magic pills' lure test takers, but experts warn of risks