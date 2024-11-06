Man kills girlfriend for being 'condescending'

The South Korean police said Wednesday it is investigating a man in his 50s on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend over an argument that broke out because he thought she was looking down on him.

The suspect is accused of killing the victim, also in her 50s, at a motel in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday, according to the Paju Police Station. He then called the victim's family at around 8:20 p.m. and confessed the murder to them, who immediately called the police.

The police found the suspect and the body of the victim at around 9:30 p.m. inside the motel room they were staying at. The knife used in the crime was also found at the scene.

It was found that the two checked into the motel at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. They got into an argument while drinking, during which the suspect alleged that the victim cursed and spoke in a supposedly condescending tone to him.

The suspect told police that he prepared a knife simply to threaten the victim, but inadvertently killed her when he thought she looked down on him.

Police plans to request an autopsy of the victim's body to the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause and time of death, while searching the suspect's home in Paju for evidence.