Police, passerby come to rescue of man who fainted while eating

A man who lost consciousness while eating at a restaurant was rescued by a fellow diner and police who promptly arrived on the scene, Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency revealed in a recent video.

The clip posted on its official YouTube channel showed an incident that occurred at a restaurant in September. The man suddenly lost consciousness while having a meal with his friend, after which the friend immediately called the 119 emergency service for help.

A person who was sitting on the table nearby immediately got up and went to a police station 20 meters away, notifying the police officers of the situation. He came back with several officers, one of whom took an automated external defibrillator just in case.

The officers attempted to resuscitate the unconscious man and were about to use the defibrillator on him, just as he regained consciousness. The officers kept massaging his legs and talking to the man to keep him up, until the emergency workers arrived on the scene.

IMPA said the man received medical care at the hospital and has fully recovered.