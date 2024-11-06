Hot weather has leaves turning later

Mudeungsan in Gwangju is mostly covered with green leaves on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Unseasonably warm weather with day highs of around 20 degrees Celsius has delayed the autumn foliage peak, leaving large parts of Korea’s major foliage hotspots green as of Wednesday.

Of the 21 hotspots the Korea Meteorological Administration monitored, seven -- including Naejangsan in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, famous for its maple leaves -- had not reached their foliage peak Wednesday.

The KMA announces the “peak” when 80 percent of the place is covered with autumn foliage, usually by mid-November.

However, only about 20 percent of leaves had turned in Naejangsan on Thursday, eleven days later than the 1991-2020 average. The mountain’s foliage peak was Nov. 4 last year.

Gangwon Province’s Seoraksan also saw its foliage peak 12 days later than average years -- Oct. 29 – and it was the latest since the KMA began monitoring.