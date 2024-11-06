[LLG] Typical Korean weddings were too boring. So they made their own

Rebecca Nour, a Lebanese American influencer, and her husband, David Yang from South Korea, share a kiss during their wedding in Wonju, Gangwon Province, on Oct. 5. (Rebecca Nour) Rebecca Nour, a Lebanese American influencer, and her husband, David Yang from South Korea, share a kiss during their wedding in Wonju, Gangwon Province, on Oct. 5. (Rebecca Nour)

If you’ve ever attended a Korean wedding, you know the drill: First, hand over an envelope of congratulatory money at the front desk to receive your meal coupon, then either attend or skip the ceremony itself, which typically lasts 30 minutes to an hour. Enjoy a sit-down or buffet meal during which the couple, after the formal wedding ceremony, make their rounds to each table, thanking the guests. But that wasn’t the wedding day that Rebecca Nour, a Lebanese American influencer, had envisioned. So, alongside her significant other, David Yang from South Korea, she chose to create a celebration that reflects their personal taste from start to finish, blending what they felt were the best elements of Lebanese, American and Korean weddings. The result as attended by this reporter was a six-hour-long festivity, featuring a DJ, a belly dancer, vibrant red and gold colors and the Korean cash reception desk. “We worked really hard to book each and everything one by one and we hope to create an unforgettable experience in Korea,” Nour said ahead of her wedding, which took place in Wonju, Gangwon Province, on Oct. 5. Vibrant, customized celebration

Since the wedding was held outside of Seoul, guests were offered chartered bus rides from two locations early on the wedding day. The clothes of the group waiting for the bus near Hapjeong Station in Seoul signaled that this would not be a typical Korean wedding. Women wore vibrant cocktail dresses, while men sported suits in various shades, a stark contrast to the usually muted formal clothing seen at Korean weddings. Still, some noticeably Korean elements remained: desks for collecting congratulatory money -- a common feature at Korean weddings -- greeted guests upon their arrival. Inside the wedding hall, decked out in a striking red-and-gold theme, the ceremony began. First, the mothers of the bride and groom entered the venue dancing. Next came the groom, followed by the bridesmaids and groomsmen, along with male dancers introduced as “flower boys” performing choreographed dance moves. Finally, the bride made her entrance. Older Korean guests seemed to be taken aback at the dancing mood, particularly when the “flower boys” leaped over human hurdles during their entrance. But soon, everyone settled into the joyful atmosphere.

The ceremony did include some fairly universal elements, such as reading vows, a bride and groom march and group photos with the newlyweds. The highlight of the ceremony was a song written and produced by the bride herself, performed exclusively for the occasion. It was the reception party that truly distinguished this wedding from the standard Korean mold. When the DJ played songs like Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” guests lined up for cocktails topped with edible bubbles and hit the dance floor. Then a belly dancer took the stage, and Nour soon joined in, moving effortlessly alongside her. Given that both Nour and Yang are influencers, many of the guests were other influencers from around the world. Among them was Rhee Keun, a former South Korean Navy SEAL and YouTube personality. “There are no DJs at Korean weddings,” Rhee remarked when asked what made this wedding different. “I love this style, but in Korea, many people, including myself, choose the typical way because of parents.”

The groom’s mother, however, was fully on board with the couple’s vision. “They (guests) came all the way here to Gangwon Province, and I love that they can have a good time longer,” said Kim Kyung. “When I first heard about the idea of a customized wedding, I felt nothing but pride for my son.” Guests reveled in the event’s distinctive flair. They remarked that even for those who've been to many weddings, Nour’s wedding had elements that stood out. “Rebecca and David’s wedding was exceptional because it brought together both cultures, from the performances to the color scheme. Especially the reception, where everyone was so joyous in the spirit of celebrating the two of them,” Isaiah Addison, also known as the influencer Zay, told The Korea Herald. Another influencer, Shannon Harper, echoed similar sentiments. “Her family’s performances were easily the highlight of the wedding. They’re so talented, and as someone who’s been to more than 20 weddings, I’ve never seen anything like it.” The performance Shannon referred to was a relay-style song performed by the bride's family as they walked down the aisle, one by one.

Doing it differently not easy in Korea

In Korea, turning a wedding vision like Nour’s into reality can feel like navigating a labyrinth. Many young Korean couples, too, dream of a celebration that reflects their unique tastes, but are often swept away by the time, effort and cost involved. Nour and Yang encountered significant hurdles along the way as well. “We had to explain our story and the style of wedding we wanted to every single person because they couldn’t understand; some places even refused us,” Nour said. She added that it was stressful because everything in Korea when it comes to weddings is considered a “package.” “While it makes it easier for certain couples, it makes it very difficult for other couples to customize their wedding,” she said. Nour hopes her wedding will inspire change in Korea’s wedding industry. “I also want to encourage wedding venues to allow customization for couples, so that they can truly feel that their wedding is special, a making of their own.” Fireworks from day one

