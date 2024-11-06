BOK to test feasibility of tokenized bank money-based voucher

Most Popular
-
1
Harris, Trump face off as North Korea tests US on Election Day
-
2
After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
3
[Out of the Shadows] Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
4
North Korea fires ballistic missiles hours before US Election Day
-
5
Amid record-low approval rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly budget address
-
6
Local food festivals enjoy unexpected popularity as snacks go viral
-
7
South Korea and Central Asia set stage for first summit
-
8
Ruling party leader condemns North Korea troop dispatch as crime against humanity
-
9
‘Children have the right to great stories': Head of Astrid Lindgren Award stands firm against book ban
-
10
Seoul eyes expanding foreign caregiver pilot program
BOK to test feasibility of tokenized bank money-based voucherBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 6, 2024 - 11:21
South Korea's central bank said Wednesday it will test the feasibility of a digital voucher based on a tokenized deposit as part of its trial to introduce a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Along with the Financial Services Commission, the Ministry of Science and ICT, and the Bank of Korea will test the feasibility of a tokenized deposit-based voucher program for use on smartphones via a digital voucher management platform, which can be available for culture, education and other purposes.
Currently, most vouchers are offered on paper and plastic cards. According to the BOK, a digital voucher based on tokenized bank money will make settlements and necessary processes easier and faster.
Since August 2021, the BOK has been carrying out a mock test of a CBDC for inter-financial institution transactions.
Last year, the central bank, the FSC and the Financial Supervisory Service agreed to expand the feasibility test to the realm of transfers and settlements among financial institutions based on a tokenized bank deposit.
They also have been working on the feasibility test of a CBDC as a means of settlement among customers. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Harris, Trump face off as NK tests US on Election Day
-
Seoul room clubs offer drugs to compete for clientele
-
Seoul eyes expanding foreign nanny program to more countries