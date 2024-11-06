Season's first frost seen in Seoul, Daejeon

This photo shows the season's first frost observed in parts of the country on Wednesday, ahead of the start of winter. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

The season's first frost was observed in Seoul, Daejeon and other parts of the country on Wednesday, up to 16 days later than previous years, the state weather agency said.

The first frost was observed in Seoul and Suwon, south of the capital, nine days later than in the average year but two days earlier than last year, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The central cities of Daejeon and Cheongju also witnessed the first frost this fall, 16 days later and two days earlier than last year, respectively.

In the northern part of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, the season's first ice was observed along with the first frost, 16 days later than last year.

Morning temperatures hovered around 5 C in most regions, with parts of the central inland and mountainous regions seeing temperatures fall below zero.

In Daegwallyeong Pass, a mountainous region in eastern South Korea, the lowest temperature was recorded at minus 3.6 C, and it was minus 2.9 C in Cheorwon, and minus 2.5 C in Paju.

As of 8 a.m., the temperature was 5 C in Seoul, 7.5 C in Incheon, 4 C in Daejeon, 8.1 C in Gwangju, and 10.4 C in Busan. The daily highs are expected to range from 10 to 17 C.

Chilly weather will continue until Thursday, which coincides with "ipdong," or the onset of winter on the lunar calendar. Thursday's morning lows will range from minus 3 to plus 8 C, while daily highs will range from 13 to 19 C.

Temperatures will climb back up later in the week to levels similar to or slightly higher than the average year. (Yonhap)